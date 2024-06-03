Twitter
Viral

Viral

Viral: IndiGo crew protects passengers from rain, watch heartwarming video

IndiGo's ground staff at Dimapur airport shielded passengers from the rain using umbrellas, a heartwarming gesture that quickly went viral on social media. T

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Viral: IndiGo crew protects passengers from rain, watch heartwarming video
Source (gloria.sangtam/ Instagram)
    IndiGo's ground staff went above and beyond to protect passengers from the rain at Dimapur airport in Nagaland. A video showing the staff holding umbrellas for passengers as they moved from the terminal to the bus quickly went viral on social media.

    The video, shared on Instagram by Gloria Sangram, captures a group of IndiGo staff standing in a queue, each holding an umbrella. The passengers can be seen walking briskly under the umbrellas, keeping dry despite the downpour. This act of kindness highlights the dedication and collective effort of the IndiGo team. Gloria expressed her gratitude in the caption, writing, "Great job @indigo.6e staffs. It was raining on 28th May 2024 while I was travelling to Delhi, and when we were getting onto the bus and flight, this kind of gesture attracted my eyes and heart. I am truly grateful for the good work done by the indigo ground staff of Dimapur."

     

     

    Since being posted, the video has garnered over 2.1 million views and numerous likes, with the numbers continuing to rise. This heartwarming moment has touched many people, showcasing the care and consideration of the IndiGo staff.

    This isn't the first time IndiGo has made headlines for its heartwarming gestures. Previously, a video of an artist sketching an air hostess mid-flight and gifting her the artwork went viral. The artist, Sumouli Dutta, shared the lovely exchange on social media. In her caption, Dutta wrote, "I just did this for the very first time. I always draw strangers but never share with them because I am a very shy and introverted person. But this beautiful, kind person complimented me when I was working on my commission project in flight. And it gave me some courage to gift her a small doodle of hers. I tried, and she loved it."

    The flight attendant's sweet and heartfelt reaction upon receiving the sketch was captured on camera, adding another layer of warmth to the story. These instances reflect the human side of air travel, where small acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone's day.

