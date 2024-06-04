Twitter
Meghalaya Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 full list of winners:

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 12:53 AM IST

Meghalaya Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced Soon
Meghalaya Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The 18th Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Meghalaya has 2 Lok Sabha seats which went to polls in a single phase on April 19. The overall voter participation in the state reached 76.60% whereas Tura experienced a higher voter participation rate of 81.37%.

According to their projections, pollster predicts the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are engaged in a tight contest for the state's two parliamentary seats.
Predominantly influenced by regional parties, the state's political arena is with the National People's Party (NPP) emerging as a significant player in recent years.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election 2024 results on Tuesday, June 4. Counting votes will begin at 8 am and will be done collectively across the country, revealing Meghalaya's parliamentary representatives and other states.

 

Meghalaya Lok Sabha election result 2024: Check Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Vincent H. Pala Shillong Meghalaya INC TBD TBD
2 Dr. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh Shillong Meghalaya NPP TBD TBD
3 Agatha Sangma Tura Meghalaya NPP TBD TBD
4 Saleng A. Sangma Tura Meghalaya INC TBD TBD

 

