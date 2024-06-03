Twitter
'Egg fry or fish fry': Viral video shows egg dish looking like goldfish; watch

An Instagram chef from 'my_kitchen_menus' goes viral with a creative goldfish-shaped omelette, earning 10 million viewers and 100k likes.

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 02:25 PM IST

'Egg fry or fish fry': Viral video shows egg dish looking like goldfish; watch
Omelette is considered one of the most delicious and healthy breakfast options cooked in minutes. It is a primary breakfast choice for several of us who are getting late for our work,  office, school or college. While many of us choose to prepare it in the traditional simple style, but many of us also want to give an amazing touch of food decoration to it. 

A viral video on Instagram showed an omelette made in a completely different style, giving it the texture of two goldfish facing each other in the water.

Instagram handle ‘my_kitchen_menus’ made the omelette in a truly unique style. Starting with an oil spray over the pan, the user carefully placed two yolks side by side, adding a texture of eye and mouth with mozzarella cheese to it, then pouring the eggwhite to make the surrounding, and putting vertically cut chillies to make the texture of grass and round cut chillies for bubbles. Garnishing it with cheese, coriander and sesame seeds to complete the scene.

Watch the full video:

 

 

The user gave it a caption, “Accidentally, two goldfish jumped into the hot pan! Now what should I call it, ‘Egg fry' or ‘Fish fry'? Let me know your thoughts below! Have a nice day.”

The reel went viral and grabbed the attention of 10 million users, and 100k likes and more than 700 appreciating comments. Many users 
appreciated the art with one user writing, ‘How is it possible to make such adorable dishes ‘,

Another one added ‘I wanna try for my son, he love Sunnyside egg and I think he will love this fish egg’.

Another user wrote,  "that’s adorable!!"

Several users commented with heart emojis showing their appreciation to the reel.

A user named 'thepeppercook' said that it is too bad that my kids have grown up, otherwise, they would have loved it in their childhood.

similarly many said 'it looks tasty and yum!'

 

 

