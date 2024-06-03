Twitter
Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'

Annu Kapoor has urged the people to watch Hamare Baarah first before demanding a ban on the film. It is slated to release in cinemas on June 7.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 04:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Annu Kapoor reveals why he did Hamare Baarah, reacts strongly to those demanding ban on film: 'If they bring a gun...'
Hamare Baarah releases on June 7
After The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, Hamare Baarah is the latest film that has landed itself into controversy with people calling it propaganda and Islamophobic. Initially titled Hum Do Hamare Baarah, the film's title was altered by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). Even after the title change, actors of the film have received death threats and there have been calls to ban the film by Muslim religious organisations.

Now, in a recent interview, Annu Kapoor has reacted to the whole controversy and also slammed those demanding a ban on his film Hamare Baarah. Talking to News18, the National Award-winning actor shared why he agreed to do the film, "At a personal and an impersonal level, I’m an atheist. My director and producers thought that I was the right person who would be able to implement their vision on celluloid. So, I tried my best to justify my character. I’m not a religious man. I’ve got nothing to do with religion and politics. I did this film because they paid me well. I work for money."

"People talk about propaganda all the time. I’m not bothered about it. I would urge people to watch the film first and then decide what our film stands for. They haven’t watched it, so I don’t understand why they’re judging it. Censor board is a competent authority who has passed our film. We should impart them so much power that when they pass a film, it should remain unquestioned. Whoever wants to raise their voice against our film, should do so with words and not abuse or gun. If they bring a gun, we also shall bring a gun. The fact that people are abusing our film means that they’ve already lost and we’ve won", Annu Kapoor reacted strongly to those demanding ban on the film.

Also starring Ashwini Kalsekar and Manoj Joshi in the leading roles and directed by Kamal Chandra, Hamare Baarah is slated to release in theatres on June 7.

