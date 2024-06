Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Party-wise Winners to Be Announced Soon

The 2024 Lok Sabha election result for Odisha is eagerly awaited as the state has completed its polling process. Held in four phases from May 13 to June 1, voters across Odisha have cast their ballots to elect 21 members for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Odisha Lok Sabha Electiosn 2024: The election result for 2024 is scheduled to be announced on June 4, and there is significant anticipation regarding the outcomes. Despite extensive deliberations, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided not to form an alliance for this election.

As the announcement approaches, exit polls suggest a dominant performance by the BJP. According to India Today-Axis My India, the BJP is projected to secure approximately 18-20 of the 21 seats. The BJD, which has maintained a stronghold in regions like Bhadrak since 1998, is expected to win 0-2 seats. The Congress is projected to secure 0-1 seats, trailing behind the other major parties.

Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha and a prominent figure from the BJD, has been a significant political influence in the state. The election results will reveal whether the BJP can make substantial gains or if the BJD will maintain its historical dominance in certain areas.

Check Odisha Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Ranjita Sahu Aska Odisha BJD TBD TBD 2 Debokanta Sharma Aska Odisha INC TBD TBD 3 Anita Subhadarshini Aska Odisha BJP TBD TBD 4 Lekhasri Samantsinghar Balasore Odisha BJD TBD TBD 5 Srikant Kumar Jena Balasore Odisha INC TBD TBD 6 Pratap Chandra Sarangi Balasore Odisha BJP TBD TBD 7 Pradeep Purohit Bargarh Odisha BJP TBD TBD 8 Sanjay Bhoi Bargarh Odisha INC TBD TBD 9 Parinita Mishra Bargarh Odisha BJD TBD TBD 10 Bhrugu Baxipatra Berhampur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 11 Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik Berhampur Odisha INC TBD TBD 12 Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy Berhampur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 13 Manjulata Mandal Bhadrak Odisha BJD TBD TBD 14 Anant Prasad Sethi Bhadrak Odisha INC TBD TBD 15 Abhimanyu Sethi Bhadrak Odisha BJP TBD TBD 16 Manmath Kumar Routray Bhubaneswar Odisha BJD TBD TBD 17 Yasir Nawaz Bhubaneswar Odisha INC TBD TBD 18 Aparajita Sarangi Bhubaneswar Odisha BJP TBD TBD 19 Smt. Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo Bolangir Odisha BJP TBD TBD 20 Surendra Singh Bhoi Bolangir Odisha BJD TBD TBD 21 Manoj Mishra Bolangir Odisha INC TBD TBD 22 Suresh Mohapatra Cuttack Odisha INC TBD TBD 23 Bhartruhari Mahtab Cuttack Odisha BJP TBD TBD 24 Santrupt Misra Cuttack Odisha BJD TBD TBD 25 Rudra Narayan Pany Dhenkanal Odisha BJP TBD TBD 26 Abinash Samal Dhenkanal Odisha BJD TBD TBD 27 Smt. Sashmita Behera Dhenkanal Odisha INC TBD TBD 28 Rabindra Kumar Sethy Jagatsinghpur Odisha INC TBD TBD 29 Bibhu Prasad Tarai Jagatsinghpur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 30 Dr. Rajashree Mallick Jagatsinghpur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 31 Sarmistha Sethi Jajpur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 32 Anchal Das Jajpur Odisha INC TBD TBD 33 Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera Jajpur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 34 Smt. Malvika Keshari Deo Kalahandi Odisha BJP TBD TBD 35 Lambodar Nial Kalahandi Odisha BJD TBD TBD 36 Draupadi Majhi Kalahandi Odisha INC TBD TBD 37 Amir Chand Nayak Kandhamal Odisha INC TBD TBD 38 Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi Kandhamal Odisha BJP TBD TBD 39 Achyutananda Samanta Kandhamal Odisha BJD TBD TBD 40 Siddharth Swarup Das Kendrapara Odisha INC TBD TBD 41 Baijayant Jay Panda Kendrapara Odisha BJP TBD TBD 42 Anshuman Mohanty Kendrapara Odisha BJD TBD TBD 43 Ananta Naik Keonjhar Odisha BJP TBD TBD 44 Dhanurjaya Sidu Keonjhar Odisha BJD TBD TBD 45 Binod Bihari Nayak Keonjhar Odisha INC TBD TBD 46 Kaleram Majhi Koraput Odisha BJP TBD TBD 47 Kausalya Hikaka Koraput Odisha BJD TBD TBD 48 Sapatgiri Shankar Ulaka Koraput Odisha INC TBD TBD 49 Naba Charan Majhi Mayurbhanj Odisha BJP TBD TBD 50 Balbhadra Majhi Nabarangpur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 51 Radeep Kumar Majhi Nabarangpur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 52 Bhujabal Majhi Nabarangpur Odisha INC TBD TBD 53 Smt. Suchitra Mohanthy Puri Odisha INC TBD TBD 54 Dr. Sambit Patra Puri Odisha BJP TBD TBD 55 Arup Mohan Patnaik Puri Odisha BJD TBD TBD 56 Dharmendra Pradhan Sambalpur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 57 Dulal Chandra Pradhan Sambalpur Odisha INC TBD TBD 58 Pranab Prakash Das Sambalpur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 59 Janardan Dehury Sundargarh Odisha INC TBD TBD 60 Dilip Kumar Tirkey Sundargarh Odisha BJD TBD TBD 61 Jual Oram Sundargarh Odisha BJP TBD TBD

