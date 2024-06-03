Meet man who won medals for India in bodybuilding, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, resigned as IRS after 10 years due to...

Twitter
One such inspiring story is of Ex-IRS Ravi Kapoor.Born into a humble family, Ravi faced various challenges including financial constraints, bullying, and isolation.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 06:13 PM IST

Everyone dreams of being an IAS, IPS or IRS officer. However, there are some rare people who despite achieving this extraordinary feat,  leave their jobs to do something that intrigues and inspires them.

One such inspiring story is of Ex-IRS Ravi Kapoor.Born into a humble family, Ravi faced various challenges including financial constraints, bullying, and isolation.

This drove him to professional practice bodybuilding and powerlifting and to study in an engineering college. He won various accolades and titles for India in the Asian Powerlifting Championship and bodybuilding competitions. In 2008, he secured the title of Mr. Delhi and also played for the Delhi Rugby Club in 2009.

However, things took a turn when he met with an unfortunate accident during a rugby game. Despite having no formal background, he began preparing for the UPSC examination. Through his unwavering hard work and determination, he cracked the exam in the first attempt and became an IRS officer. As an IRS officer, he was first posted in the customs department at Chennai airport.

However, he didn’t entirely left powerlifting and and also won a medal in the 2017 Global Powerlifting Championship. 

Despite fulfilling his dream, Ravi was concerned about the gaps and accessibility issues in the Indian education system. He also wrote books and blogs for the UPSC aspirants. 

To pursue this further, he resigned from his government job after 10 years of service, and started a free mentorship program. He positively impacted over 1.4 lakh students, which includes numerous who have cleared the UPSC exam.

 
