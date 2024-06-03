Twitter
Analysis

DNA TV Show: Opposition rejects exit polls results, demands counting of postal ballots first

The opposition is also calling the possibility of BJP's victory in all the exit polls as a part of the vote scam.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 11:41 PM IST

Lok Sabha election results are going to be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes of all 543 Lok Sabha seats will start from 8 am. After the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hat-trick in the exit polls, the opposition has questioned the entire election. In a way, a no-confidence motion has been passed against the Election Commission

The essence of this motion is that the opposition parties will not accept their defeat at any cost. INDIA alliance has decided that it is winning the election. And if it opposition loses, it will consider it a democratic fraud. It will term PM Modi and NDA's victory as electoral dishonesty

Till now the opposition was raising questions only about EVM and VVPAT. But yesterday, it also brought postal ballots under suspicion. It went to the Election Commission and put forward 5 demands. One of their demands was that postal ballots should be counted before EVM votes. The poll body has accepted the opposition's demand. It also informed that in Arunachal and Sikkim, postal ballots were counted first.

INDI Alliance's second allegation is that tomorrow's results can be overturned with the help of EVM and VVPAT. Its second demand is that if control unit of EVM should be under CCTV surveillance, its tag should be shown to the agent while sealing the EVM. Before going to jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had already declared in his 4 theories that BJP has already committed EVM scam.

READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

The opposition is also calling the possibility of BJP's victory in all the exit polls as a part of the vote scam. INDI Alliance also alleged that the government has given the target to the DMs of all the districts to ensure the victory of the BJP at any cost. Yesterday. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Home Minister Amit Shah of calling the collectors of 150 districts. After that, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also said that the basis of victory in the exit polls is not EVM but DM. Today the Election Commission asked for evidence from Jairam Ramesh.

