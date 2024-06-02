Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest man again with net worth of Rs 9264154350000

It's Mukesh Ambani vs Bezos vs Sundar Pichai as Reliance launches 'JioFinance', know top features

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll: BJP's thumping victory in Madhya Pradesh, predicts Today's Chanakya

Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail today, no relief from court

'True traitor..' Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan to face probe amid controversial X post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll: BJP's thumping victory in Madhya Pradesh, predicts Today's Chanakya

'True traitor..' Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan to face probe amid controversial X post

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 8000 crore firm, she is…

 6 reasons to eat onions during summer to beat the heat

Sara Ali Khan shares inside pics from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash 

5 dry fruits to avoid eating in morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Banaras Lok Sabha Seat: Who Will Muslims Voters Vote For? | Elections 2024 | BJP | INDIA | PM Modi

Pune Porsche Accident: Police Arrest Accused Teen's Mother Shivani Agarwal For 'Tampering Evidence'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'don't want to get divorced', report claims couple are 'unhappy' but 'aren't done'

Ankita Lokhande dedicates her career to Sushant Singh Rajput, pens emotional note on Pavitra Rishta completing 15 years

Kajal Agarwal says south heroines are 'stereotyped', explains why Bollywood has meatier roles for married actresses

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest man again with net worth of Rs 9264154350000

Gautam Adani has overtaken Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani after nearly 5 months. Ambani stands at 12th rank with a net worth of $109 billion.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest man again with net worth of Rs 9264154350000
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Gautam Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Group of companies has once again overtaken Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman to become Asia's richest person, as per Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. With a net worth of $111 billion, the Adani Group chairman is now worth more than Ambani ($109 billion), ranking 11th on the index.

All of the Adani Group's companies saw a spike in share prices on Friday following Jefferies' statement that the group is expanding rapidly thanks to $90 billion in capital expenditures over the next ten years.

The market capitalization of Adani Group equities increased by up to Rs 1.23 lakh crore in just one day, bringing their total value to Rs 17.94 lakh crore. By the close of business, the market capitalization of the shares had increased by Rs 84,064 crore, or Rs 17.51 lakh crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who became IIT Bombay professor at just 22, got sacked from IIT after some years because..

Meet Indian with Rs 35000 crore net worth, is married to actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after..

What to do for Mangal dosha

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What are exit polls? When and how are they conducted?

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Katy Perry charging this unbelievable amount to perform at..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement