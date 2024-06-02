Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest man again with net worth of Rs 9264154350000

Gautam Adani has overtaken Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani after nearly 5 months. Ambani stands at 12th rank with a net worth of $109 billion.

Gautam Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Group of companies has once again overtaken Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman to become Asia's richest person, as per Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. With a net worth of $111 billion, the Adani Group chairman is now worth more than Ambani ($109 billion), ranking 11th on the index.

All of the Adani Group's companies saw a spike in share prices on Friday following Jefferies' statement that the group is expanding rapidly thanks to $90 billion in capital expenditures over the next ten years.

The market capitalization of Adani Group equities increased by up to Rs 1.23 lakh crore in just one day, bringing their total value to Rs 17.94 lakh crore. By the close of business, the market capitalization of the shares had increased by Rs 84,064 crore, or Rs 17.51 lakh crore.