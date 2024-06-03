Meet man who sold his house to build company, now has annual turnover of Rs 600 crore, his business is...

Many people achieve great success through hard work, and one such individual is Rahul Singh from Chhattisgarh, who launched a company named EcoSoul Home by selling his house. This company produces eco-friendly products from materials like tree leaves and bamboo. Today, the company's turnover is nearly Rs 600 crore. Rahul is not only helping to save the environment but is also rapidly growing his business.

Rahul Singh was born into a middle-class family in Chhattisgarh and completed his early education at a local government school. In 2005, he completed his B.Tech in Surat and then pursued an MBA from the XLRI, Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur. After completing his studies, he moved to the United States in 2008 and worked for several companies until 2019.

While working for a company in the US, Rahul met Arvind Ganesan. Together, they founded EcoSoul Home in Washington in 2020. Establishing the business wasn't easy for Rahul as he struggled significantly to secure funding, and according to some media reports, he even sold his house to raise capital.

As the business began to gain traction, Rahul decided to expand further. In 2022, he returned to India with his family. Today, their business has spread to numerous countries including the United States, Canada, the UK, and Germany, with over 150 manufacturing units operating in various locations. Through his company, Rahul has saved 1.3 million tons of plastic so far.