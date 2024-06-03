Twitter
This variety of mango costs Rs 2.50-3 lakh a kg, know why

These mangoes are known for their unique cultivation techniques and stringent quality standards, resulting in their high cost.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 01:52 PM IST

This variety of mango costs Rs 2.50-3 lakh a kg, know why
Source (ANI)
Summer in India is synonymous with mangoes, often called the 'king of fruits'. This tropical fruit is a favorite among people, enjoyed raw or in various forms like desserts, drinks, chutneys, and curries. Typically, mangoes cost between Rs 100 and Rs 200 per kilogram during the season. However, a Japanese variety known as Miyazaki mangoes grown in India can cost up to Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram.

Miyazaki mangoes are one of the most renowned fruits in Japan. They were showcased at mango festivals in Siliguri and Raipur last year. According to the National Horticulture Board, India produces around 1,500 varieties of mangoes each summer, but Miyazaki mangoes are rarely seen in the country.

The Miyazaki mango originates from Miyazaki city in Japan's Kyushu province. It dates back to the 1980s when researchers from Miyazaki University developed the fruit with local farmers. Some reports suggest an earlier variety existed as far back as 1870 during Japan's Meiji period. These mangoes are known for their excellent taste and longer shelf life. In Japan, they are called Taiyo-No-Tamago, meaning Egg of the Sun, due to their egg-like shape and bright color. They are typically cultivated from April to August and turn from purple to flaming red when ripe.

Miyazaki mangoes are expensive due to unique cultivation techniques. They are grown in regions with ideal conditions, including a warm climate, fertile soil, and clean water. These conditions produce larger, sweeter, and juicier mangoes. According to Bhavisha Khuman, a nutritionist at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, the mangoes are hand-picked at the perfect time to ensure superior flavor and texture. The Japanese government strictly regulates the growing environment to meet high-quality standards, including criteria like weight, size, sugar content, and appearance. This regulation further increases the cost of the fruit. In 2019, a pair of premium Miyazaki mangoes sold for a record ¥500,000 (INR 3,34,845) at a local wholesale market.

In India, Miyazaki mangoes were first grown by farmers in Odisha and Bihar who imported saplings from Japan. Initially priced at around Rs 10,000 per kilogram, the high cost meant few buyers. Later, farmers in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana also began cultivating these mangoes, bringing prices down. However, some say the taste and texture of the Indian-grown Miyazaki mangoes are not the same as the Japanese ones.

Growing Miyazaki mangoes requires exceptional skill, patience, and attention to detail. It starts with selecting the finest saplings from healthy mother trees and nurturing them in nutrient-rich soil. Farmers also use grafting techniques to preserve the genetic purity of the mangoes, ensuring each fruit maintains its unique characteristics.

In Karnataka, a farmer named Joseph Lobo has turned his 1,200 square foot rooftop terrace into a garden where he grows Miyazaki mangoes. Although he faced challenges due to unfavorable climate conditions in 2023, his efforts paid off this year. Lobo's garden also includes exotic plants and fruits like white Java plums, Brazilian cherries, rare Taiwanese oranges, and Shankarpura jasmine. He is recognized as Karnataka's first hydroponic farmer to cultivate jasmine using hydroponic techniques.

