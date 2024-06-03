Adam Sandler enjoys Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivity in Italy, photos go viral

American actor Adam Sandler was also spotted at the lavish pre-wedding festivity of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Portofino, Italy.

The Ambanis are known for their extravagant celebrations. Their recent three-day festivities in Italy, marking the second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant grabbed everyone’s attention.

The event was attended by both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. The photos and videos from the celebrations are doing rounds on social media.

He was seen wearing a colourful shirt, teamed up with a hoodie. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Regarding the wedding event, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

(With inputs from ANI)

