Watch viral video: Isha Ambani stuns during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy

Online footage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy, featuring Isha Ambani, has appeared.

Bollywood stars and other well-known people attended a four-day celebration that the Ambani family threw on a lavish European cruise. As part of the festivities, there was also a lavish party in Portofino, Italy. Numerous videos and pictures of celebrities having a great time in the town on the Italian Riviera went viral on social media yesterday. Currently, internet users are enjoying Isha's videos.

The entrepreneur interacted with guests and had a great time with friends and family in Isha Ambani's videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. Additionally, a touching video of Isha, Shloka, and Anjali Merchant speaking at the gala appeared on Instagram. In the video, Isha is seen thanking the attendees for adding to the special occasion. Subsequently, Andrea Bocelli, who serenaded the guests with his hit songs, was cordially welcomed by Anjali, Radhika's older sister.

Isha, the eldest daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, wore a peach-coloured floor-length dress with a tropical print for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italian pre-wedding party. The dress has full-length sleeves, tightened wrists, a fitted bust, a flowing chiffon skirt, a tie-detail cut-out in the back, and a hem that falls to the floor.