Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl, grandfather David Dhawan shares good news

DNA TV Show: Opposition rejects exit polls results, demands counting of postal ballots first

Natasa Stankovic's friend Aleksandar Ilic slams troll saying he broke her marriage with Hardik Pandya: 'Should I...'

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on continuing as Team India head coach, says, 'it will be my...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

DNA TV Show: Opposition rejects exit polls results, demands counting of postal ballots first

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Indian cricketers to win both T20 and ODI World Cups

Common mistakes that are hindering your weight loss journey

Most expensive divorces in Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl, grandfather David Dhawan shares good news

Natasa Stankovic's friend Aleksandar Ilic slams troll saying he broke her marriage with Hardik Pandya: 'Should I...'

Neha Sharma reveals if her father's political career has backfired on her in Bollywood: 'I am not here to promote...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

The Lok Sabha election in Delhi for 7 seats took place on May 25. The Lok Sabha chunav results will be declared soon.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 11:59 PM IST

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW


    Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 : The 18th Lok Sabha election 2024, was held in Delhi on 25 May as part of the sixth phase. There are 7 lok sabha seat in Delhi. The Lok Sabha election result will be announced on 4 June, 2024. The major political parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party, have campaigned intensively, with an aim to secure a large number of seats in the election. Key candidayes are Manoj Tiwari(BJP) from North-East Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar(AAP) from East Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar(Congress) from North-East Delhi. As the whole nation is waiting for the election result, the full candidate list for the Delhi general election is under close examination. The Lok Sabha chunav result 2024 will be declared soon.
    Stay tuned to see the full list of winner and loser candidates of the Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 here.

    Check Delhi Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Full List of Candidates

     Delhi Lok Sabha seats and candidates

    S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
    1 J.P. Agarwal Chandni Chowk Delhi INC TBD TBD
    2 Praveen Khandelwal Chandni Chowk Delhi BJP TBD TBD
    3 Kuldeep Kumar East Delhi Delhi AAP TBD TBD
    4 Harsh Malhotra East Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
    5 Somnath Bharti New Delhi Delhi AAP TBD TBD
    6 Bansuri Swaraj New Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
    7 Manoj Tiwari North East Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
    8 Kanhaiya Kumar North East Delhi Delhi INC TBD TBD
    9 Yogendra Chandelia North West Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
    10 Udit Raj North West Delhi Delhi INC TBD TBD
    11 Ramvir Singh Bidhuri South Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD
    12 Sahi Ram South Delhi Delhi AAP TBD TBD
    13 Mahabal Mishra West Delhi Delhi AAP TBD TBD
    14 Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat West Delhi Delhi BJP TBD TBD

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet USA batter Aaron Jones who took T20 World Cup 2024 opener by storm

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan blames ex-Army chief Bajwa for orchestrating his imprisonment

    Not Suniel Shetty, but this actor was playing Dev in Dhadkan, he later replaced action star from Sunny Deol's...

    Neha Sharma reveals if her father's political career has backfired on her in Bollywood: 'I am not here to promote...'

    Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on replacing Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, says 'there is...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

    7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement