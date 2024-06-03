Twitter
Natasa Stankovic's friend Aleksandar Ilic slams troll saying he broke her marriage with Hardik Pandya: 'Should I...'

Amid Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce rumours, the actress was spotted with her friend and Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Alexander Ilic.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 11:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Natasa Stankovic's friend Aleksandar Ilic slams troll saying he broke her marriage with Hardik Pandya: 'Should I...'
Natasa Stankovic with Aleksandar Ilic and Hardik Pandya
Four years after Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's marriage, there have been rumours that both of them are getting separated. Amid their divorce rumours, Natasa was spotted with her friend and Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Alexander Ilic in a video shared by a celebrity paparazzo.

Since then, netizens have been targeting Alexander on his Instagram account and blaming him for the separation between Indian cricketer and the Serbian actress based in India. Alexander, who is a fitness trainer, has been slamming such trolls and his replies are going viral on social media.

A netizen commented under one of his videos, "Hardik Pandya respect button", to which replied, "Hahaha bhai jaa ke post check kar lo yahan comment krne se phle (go and check the post before commenting here)." When another Instagram user wrote, "Hardik Pandya like button aur saath mein isko gali dene wale bhi (and those who want to abuse him)", Ilic responded, "Should I give you a gali? (Should I abuse you)".



Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa's separation rumours began when the actress removed the surname Pandya from her Instagram account. Also, it was noticed by eagle-eyed netizens that she and Hardik have stopped posting about each other on their social media accounts. In fact, Hardik didn't even drop a birthday post for her on March 4 this year, and the couple didn't share any anniversary post for each other on their fourth anniversary on May 31 last week. However, Natasa has now unarchived their wedding photos on her Instagram account, which has surprised netizens.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

