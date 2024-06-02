Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll: BJP's thumping victory in Madhya Pradesh, predicts Today's Chanakya

According to Today’s Chanakya exit poll, the NDA is expected to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 09:08 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Representational image
In the Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh witnessed voting in the first four phases for 29 Lok Sabha seats. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming for a strong victory in the state, with various exit polls indicating a favorable outcome. According to multiple exit polls, the NDA is expected to secure a significant number of Lok Sabha seats, with some even suggesting a clean sweep.

For instance, according to Today’s Chanakya exit poll, the NDA is expected to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The My Axis exit poll forecasts a dominant performance by the BJP, predicting a win of 28-29 seats, while projecting the Congress to secure only 0-1 seats. Similarly, the News18 Mega Exit Poll estimates that the BJP may secure 25-26 seats.

Madhya Pradesh has historically been dominated by the BJP in terms of political representation. The state comprises 29 Lok Sabha seats, encompassing both urban and rural constituencies. The India Today-Axis My India poll and India TV also suggest a similar trend, indicating a strong performance by the NDA with a win of 28-29 seats. Times Now ETG has gone a step further, predicting a complete sweep for the NDA with all 29 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured 28 seats, while the Congress managed to win just one seat in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

