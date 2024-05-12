Search icon
Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Do you remember Harsh Lunia from Just Mohabbat, Gupt, and Raju Chacha? Here's how 90s' child star looks now.

In the 1990s, Harsh Lunia became a popular child artiste. His performance in the series Just Mohabbat gave him nationwide recognition, and he went on to star in several Bollywood films, including Gupt and Raju Chacha. However, as Harsh grew up, he stepped away from the glamour world and quit acting. Where is Harsh now? Is he married? What does he do now? Let's find out. 

Harsh started his career as a child actor and became household name after playing Jai in the popular show Just Mohabbat.

With Just Mohabbat, Harsh gained immense popularity and he was later seen playing step-brother to Bobby Deol in Gupt: The Hidden Truth, and even in Ajay Devgn's Raju Chacha.

Little Jai aka Harsh grew up as handsome hunk, and the recent photos are worth drooling over. Harsh has reportedly quit acting and he now owns a and has a horse farm. His bio of private Instagram handle reads: "Serving the Horse is my Religion." His last on-screen appearance was in Anubhav Sinha's Kabootar (2008).

Harsh Lunia married long-time girlfriend Karishmah Gulati in December 2018, and they welcomed a daughter, Jannatt on May 12, 2023.

Karishmah Gulati is a popular costume designer and stylist. Karishmah has studied design at the prestigious NIFT, Mumbai, and she's known for her work in popular films like Ek Villain, Baaghi 3, Zero, Veere Di Wedding, Ved, Abhinetri, Thank You For Coming and Crew.

