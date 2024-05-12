Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

5/5

Karishmah Gulati is a popular costume designer and stylist. Karishmah has studied design at the prestigious NIFT, Mumbai, and she's known for her work in popular films like Ek Villain, Baaghi 3, Zero, Veere Di Wedding, Ved, Abhinetri, Thank You For Coming and Crew.

