Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Remember Golu aka Gayatri Randhawa from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Anjali Anand has left her fans speechless with her physical transformation.
Television star Anjali Anand has won hearts with her performances in Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. However, her role as Golu Randhawa in Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has given a major boost to her career. These days Anjali is making news of the drastic physical transformation. Her fans are stunned with the Anjali Anand 2.0 and they're drolling over her photos. (Images source: Instagram)
1. Meet Anjali Anand
Anjali Anand is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi television. Anjali earned recognition by leading the Star Plus' dramas Dhhai Kilo Prem, and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.
2. Anjali Anand's Bollywood debut
Anjali made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the romantic-drama, Anjali played Golu aka Gayatri Randhawa, sister of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh).
3. Meet Anjali Anand 2.0
Believe it or not, this is Anjali Anand. The actress has underwent a drastic physical transformation, and it has left her fans dazzled and puzzled at the same time.
4. Anjali Anand revealed her fitness secret
It would be hard to believe, but Anjali underwent a drastic physical transformation without hitting the gym. In a recent Ask Me Anything session, she candidly discussed her journey of weight loss. When a fan asked her how she achieved this feat, she replied, "Been working nonstop for nine months, just shooting and moving constantly. Haven’t stepped foot in the gym. Jhalak obviously was added movement, but I have also been controlling my portions."
Anjali further revealed that in the past she would often indulge in emotional eating, but she has now stopped this habit. Anjali ended the note by saying, "It’s a whole personality change and I’m like new me, who dis? But I’m in my hot girl era and totally loving it. Give up karna toh seekha hi nahi hain na. Have to be a better human every day.”
5. Anjali Anand's stint with reality shows
Anjali has also participated in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
