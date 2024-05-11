Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

4/5

It would be hard to believe, but Anjali underwent a drastic physical transformation without hitting the gym. In a recent Ask Me Anything session, she candidly discussed her journey of weight loss. When a fan asked her how she achieved this feat, she replied, "Been working nonstop for nine months, just shooting and moving constantly. Haven’t stepped foot in the gym. Jhalak obviously was added movement, but I have also been controlling my portions."

Anjali further revealed that in the past she would often indulge in emotional eating, but she has now stopped this habit. Anjali ended the note by saying, "It’s a whole personality change and I’m like new me, who dis? But I’m in my hot girl era and totally loving it. Give up karna toh seekha hi nahi hain na. Have to be a better human every day.”