Israel-Gaza War Israeli Airstrike In Rafah Kills 12 Palestinians Confirm Gaza Medics | Rafah Attack

Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Airstrike In Rafah Kills 12 Palestinians Confirm Gaza Medics | Rafah Attack Stay informed with the latest updates on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Gaza medics report 12 Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on Rafah, while Israeli forces continue raids despite the International Court of Justice's order to cease attacks. The situation worsens as Israel asserts control over a buffer zone along the Gaza-Egypt border, cutting off a route used by Hamas to smuggle weapons into Gaza. Follow for comprehensive coverage of the crisis, including the humanitarian impact and efforts to alleviate suffering.