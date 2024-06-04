Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Shashi Tharoor wins Thiruvananthapuram seat for fourth straight time by 16077 votes

Shashi Tharoor wins the Thiruvananthapuram seat for a record fourth time in the Lok Sabha elections, defeating Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from BJP.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 07:09 PM IST

Incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor on a Congress ticket wins the Thiruvananthapuram seat for a record fourth time in the Lok Sabha elections, defeating Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from BJP.

Tharoor won the constituency by a margin of 16077 votes as he gathered 358155 votes. On the other hand, Chandrasekhar suffered defeat after only securing 342078 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tharoor won the constituency with 416131 votes. BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan was the runner-up who could only secure 316142 votes.

