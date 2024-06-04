Twitter
Baramati Lok Sabha Election results LIVE: Supriya Sule ahead of Sunetra Pawar, leading by 10000 votes

Supriya Sule of Sharad Pawar is currently leading in the seat with over 10000 votes as she polled 91546 votes so far. Whereas, Sunetra Pawar trails by 10779 plus votes, and has secured only 68,878 votes so far.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 01:10 PM IST

Baramati Lok Sabha Election results LIVE: Supriya Sule ahead of Sunetra Pawar, leading by 10000 votes
Voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on June 1. Citizens across India awaits the results as the couting of votes is taking place today (June 4). The counting of votes across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies by the Election Commission began at 8 am.

One of the hot seats of Maharashtra, Baramati is witnessing an exciting contest. Supriya Sule, the sitting MP, and the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, is up against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

Supriya Sule of Sharad Pawar-led NCP is currently leading in the seat with over 10000 votes as she polled 91546 votes so far. Whereas, Sunetra Pawar of NCP, led by Ajit Pawar trails by 10779 plus votes, has secured only 68,878 votes so far.

 

