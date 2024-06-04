PM Modi's first reaction on Lok Sabha elections result, says 'People have...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results, thanking the people of India for giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a third consecutive win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won Varanasi Lok Sabha seat by over 1.5 lakh votes.

"People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," he tweeted on Tuesday evening.