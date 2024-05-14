Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Voting Analysis Know State-Wise Voters Turnout I LS Polls 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Voting Analysis: Know State-Wise Voters Turnout About 62.31% voter turnout was recorded as of 5 p.m. across the 96 constituencies in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). West Bengal recorded 75.66% voter turnout, which is the highest as of 5 p.m. today, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 68.04% and Madhya Pradesh at 68.01%. The lowest was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, 35.75%. Voting percentages in other States participating in the fourth phase polling as of 3 p.m. are Bihar - 54.14%, Jharkhand - 63.14%, Maharashtra - 52.49%, Odisha - 62.96%, Telangana - 61.16% and Uttar Pradesh - 56.35%, as per the ECI. Polling for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7 a.m. on May 13. Voting will end at 6 p.m. In this phase, 96 seats in 10 States and Union Territories are going to the polls. Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), West Bengal (8), Bihar (5), Odisha (4) and Jammu and Kashmir (1) will also go to polls in this round of voting. Voters in Andhra Pradesh will also vote to elect their representatives for the 175-member State Assembly. Also, 28 Legislative Assembly seats in Odisha went to the polls on Monday.