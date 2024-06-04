Meet June Malia, Bollywood actress and TV star, Trinamool's giant killer, upset BJP bigwig in Lok Sabha election debut

Born on 24 June 1972, in Darjeeling, June Malia defeated BJP in her first Lok Sabha Elections.

Actress June Malia, who predominantly works in Bengali cinema and television, fought her first Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Medinipur (West Bengal). The actress, who represented All India Trinamool Congress, has won the election from her constituency and has defeated BJP's Agnimitra Paul.

Born on 24 June 1972 ( now age 51), in Darjeeling, June was the elected member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from the Medinipur constituency. The actress-turned-politician, appeared in films like Lathi (1996), Hothat Brishti (1998), Lovesongs (2008), Raktamukhi Neela - A Murder Mystery (2008), Prem Bibhrat (2012), Hathat Vishon Valo Lagchhe (2012), Sabdhan Pancha Aaschhe (2012), Teen Yaari Katha (2012), Obhishopto Nighty (2014), Ebar Shabor (2015), Har Har Byomkesh (2015), Ekla Chalo (2015), Zulfiqar (2016), Khela Jokhon (2022). She also featured in Meri Pyaari Bindu in which she played Parineeti Chopra's mother, in 2017. This film also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and

Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the few parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal that will witness a four-cornered contest. However, the main competition is between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. The BJP replaced the incumbent MP of Medinipur, Dilip Ghosh, with the party's state Mahila Morcha president, Agnimitra Paul, as its candidate for the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat.

On the other hand, the TMC fielded June Maliah as its candidate. The CPI(M) and Congress chose Biplab Bhatta and Sambhunath Chattopadhyay as their respective candidates. June defeated BJP's Agnimitra Paul, who is an Indian fashion designer-turned-politician and serves as a Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Asansol South and as the President of the West Bengal unit of BJP Mahila Morcha.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.