Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav loses Azamgarh seat to SP's Dharmendra Yadav

Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav defeated his nearest rival Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 1,61,035 votes on Tuesday. While Yadav polled 5,08,239 votes, Nirahua got 3,47,204 and BSP candidate Mohammad Sabeeha Ansari got 1,79839 votes.

In the 2019 general elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav defeated Nirahua in the seat by a margin of 2,59,874 votes. After Akhilesh Yadav won the Karhal assembly seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, he resigned as an MP. In the bypoll Dharmendra Yadav lost to Nirahua by margin of 8,769 votes. The seat was won by BJP's Ramakant Yadav in 2009, while Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat in 2014.

