Asim Riaz thrown out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after verbal spat with Rohit Shetty: Report

As per the reports, Asim Riaz has been thrown out of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has found himself in the middle of controversies after he reportedly indulged into an ugly spat with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 host Rohit Shetty. As per the reports, he has been thrown out of the show for behaving with the filmmaker.

According to The Times of India source, “After Asim lost in a stunt, a massive showdown between him and host Rohit Shetty ensued, leading to his ouster. He was asked to leave the reality show with immediate effect.”

Renowned Bollywood actor @ajaydevgn expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Government for their unwavering support during the shooting of his upcoming movie, Singham-3, in Kashmir. He extended his thanks to the authorities for their seamless cooperation,… pic.twitter.com/QKeduz1xZs — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) May 24, 2024

This was Asim’s comeback on TV after his successful stint in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, After wrapping up the shooting of Singham Again in Kashmir, Rohit Shetty shared his experience of filming the action-packed movie. He shared how the abrogation of Article 370 has changed the place. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a beautiful video that gives glimpses of the Kashmir shoot schedule of 'Singham Again'.

In the video, the ace filmmaker along with actor Ajay Devgn can be seen interacting with the people, police officials, meeting children and signing autographs. Shetty also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts of making "Naya Kashmir"

Modi government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, months after it came to office for the second successive term. In the video shared by Rohit Shetty, there is a text which reads as, "We always had a paradise in our motherland called Kashmir but once there was terrorism, unrest, curfews, no social life.

And then Article 370 got abolished. 5 years later we landed up filming Singham Again. And now the New Kashmir. Happiness. Young energy. Tourism. Peace. Love. Naye Bharat ka naya Kashmir." In the caption, he wrote, "@narendramodi@hmoindia...Had the most amazing and emotional schedule. Thank you for the tremendous love Kashmir"