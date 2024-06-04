Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Which parties are part of NDA and INDIA alliances?

Key battleground states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan witness tightly contested battles, defying earlier forecasts.

With a significant deviance from exit poll predictions, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is poised to win a third straight term. The ruling alliance is only short of the coveted 300-seat threshold, with 272 being the critical number for creating the next government of India, despite the aspirational 'abki baar, 400-paar' slogan.

Contrary to pollster predictions, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has emerged as a formidable contender, leading in over 230 seats. Important battleground states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have fiercely fought elections, going against previous predictions.

BJP, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Janata Dal (Secular), JanaSena Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) are among parties part of National Democratic Alliance.

INDIA bloc consists of Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, etc.