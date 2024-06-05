T20 World Cup 2024: England vs Scotland match in Barbados called off due to heavy rain

England and Scotland each earned a point as their Group B T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown, Barbados was abandoned due to heavy rain. The match was reduced to 10 overs per side, with Scotland posting a total of 90/0 thanks to the unbeaten partnership of openers George Munsey (41*) and Michael Jones (45*).

Defending champions England were put in to field first by Scotland after skipper Richie Berrington won the toss for their T20 World Cup opener. Unfortunately, the weather conditions did not allow for a full match to take place, resulting in a shared point for both teams.