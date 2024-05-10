Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

To celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, the cast and the crew attended the special screening of the film in Mumbai.
On Friday (May 10), Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh completed 25 years. To mark this special occasion, the cast and the crew attended a special screening of the film at PVR Juhu, Mumbai. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Aamir Khan
Here's ACP Ajay Singh Rathore aka Aamir Khan, looking excited to reunite with his team after 25 years.
2. Mukesh Rishi
Who can forget ACP Ajay's right-hand, loyal inspector Saleem Ahmed? Here's Mukesh Rishi flexing his muscles on the red carpet.
3. Naseeruddin Shah with John Matthew Matthan
Here's the big baddie of Sarfarosh, Gulfam Hassan aka Naseeruddin Shah with the director of the film, John Matthew Matthan.
4. Sonali Bendre
Here's Ajay's lady love, Seema Nagrath aka Sonali Bendre with her timeless beauty on the red carpet.
5. Aamir Khan announces Sarfarosh 2
While speaking about Sarfarosh 2, Aamir Khan said, "I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here." Further to this, he added, "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that."
