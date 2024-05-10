Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

5/5

While speaking about Sarfarosh 2, Aamir Khan said, "I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here." Further to this, he added, "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that."