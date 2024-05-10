Search icon
Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

To celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, the cast and the crew attended the special screening of the film in Mumbai.

  Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 10, 2024, 09:16 PM IST

On Friday (May 10), Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh completed 25 years. To mark this special occasion, the cast and the crew attended a special screening of the film at PVR Juhu, Mumbai. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan
1/5

Here's ACP Ajay Singh Rathore aka Aamir Khan, looking excited to reunite with his team after 25 years. 

2. Mukesh Rishi

Mukesh Rishi
2/5

Who can forget ACP Ajay's right-hand, loyal inspector Saleem Ahmed? Here's Mukesh Rishi flexing his muscles on the red carpet. 

3. Naseeruddin Shah with John Matthew Matthan

Naseeruddin Shah with John Matthew Matthan
3/5

Here's the big baddie of Sarfarosh, Gulfam Hassan aka Naseeruddin Shah with the director of the film, John Matthew Matthan. 

4. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre
4/5

Here's Ajay's lady love, Seema Nagrath aka Sonali Bendre with her timeless beauty on the red carpet. 

5. Aamir Khan announces Sarfarosh 2

Aamir Khan announces Sarfarosh 2
5/5

While speaking about Sarfarosh 2, Aamir Khan said, "I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here." Further to this, he added, "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that."

