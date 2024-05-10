Search icon
Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Smriti Irani Vs Rahul Gandhi: Who Helped Amethi During Covid? | BJP | Congress | Lok Sabha Election 2024 BJP Vs Congress: The round of Lok Sabha elections is going on. All political parties are making allegations and counter-allegations against each other. In this series, BJP leader Smriti Irani made many claims targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After which the Congress Block President from Amethi made counter statements. Now listen to whose claims are true?

