This country braces for COVID-19 surge, around 26,000 cases in 7 days, citizens urged to wear masks

The country is witnessing the early stages of the wave, with expectations of it peaking within the next two to four weeks

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 19, 2024, 01:23 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

    Singapore is grappling with a fresh surge of COVID-19 infections, with authorities reporting a staggering 25,900 cases from May 5 to 11, nearly doubling from the previous week. The Ministry of Health (MOH) claimed that this surge marks a 90 per cent increase compared to the 13,700 cases recorded earlier.

    According to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, the country is witnessing the early stages of the wave, with expectations of it peaking within the next two to four weeks, around mid- to end of June.

    While the average daily number of intensive care cases remains low at three, the MOH is closely monitoring the trajectory of this wave. In response to the surge, public hospitals have been directed to reduce non-urgent elective surgeries and transfer suitable patients to transitional care facilities or home-based care models. 

    The Health Minister emphasised the importance of not overwhelming the healthcare system, urging individuals with mild symptoms or no medical vulnerabilities to avoid seeking treatment at emergency departments. Additionally, he encouraged the elderly, medically vulnerable, and residents of aged care facilities to receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't done so in the last 12 months.

    While Singapore grapples with the surge, the Health Minister stated that there are currently no plans for social restrictions or mandatory measures, considering COVID-19 as an endemic disease in the country. However, he warned that doubling cases again could strain the healthcare system considerably.

