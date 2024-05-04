Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3088018
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on May 03 reacted to the questions from the ruling party BJP over his candidature for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He claimed that no national media talked about his questions regarding Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case but only talked about his contesting from Amethi/Raebareli. Now that he is contesting from Raebareli, they are silent, he claimed. “No national media talked about this (question on Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case) but only talked about me contesting from Amethi/Raebareli. Now that I am contesting from Raebareli, they are all silent,” said Rahul Gandhi.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years
Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'
In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding
Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews