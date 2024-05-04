Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP Rahul Gandhi Reacts To Questions Over Contesting From Raebareli

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on May 03 reacted to the questions from the ruling party BJP over his candidature for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He claimed that no national media talked about his questions regarding Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case but only talked about his contesting from Amethi/Raebareli. Now that he is contesting from Raebareli, they are silent, he claimed. “No national media talked about this (question on Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case) but only talked about me contesting from Amethi/Raebareli. Now that I am contesting from Raebareli, they are all silent,” said Rahul Gandhi.