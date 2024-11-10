The outgoing CJI Dhananjay Yashwant Chandrachud will retire on Sunday, making way for Justice Khanna, who is set to serve a six-month tenure as the Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court's senior judge, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, will take oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu will administer him the oath of office at 10am tomorrow.

The Government of India recently issued a formal notification appointing Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India, effective from November 11, 2024. The Ministry of Law and Justice, in its notification, confirmed that the President, under clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, has appointed Justice Khanna to the highest judicial post in the country.

Justice Khanna, who was born on May 14, 1960, began his legal career in 1983 by joining as an advocate with the Delhi Bar Council. He has experience in a wide range of legal fields, including constitutional law, taxation, arbitration, commercial law, and environmental law. Justice Khanna also worked as senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department, representing the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

On his last working day, outgoing Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, became emotional as he reflected on his tenure, saying, "There is no greater feeling than being able to serve those in need."

In his heartfelt farewell speech on Friday, CJI Chandrachud shared his journey from being a law student seated in the back row to presiding over the Supreme Court.

He expressed the honour of serving the nation and highlighted how each day in office offered opportunities for both professional growth and personal development.

