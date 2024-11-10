Recently, Swati was appointed as the Director of the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

Every year, around 8-9 lakh aspirants take on the challenge of India’s UPSC civil services exam, but only about 800 candidates succeed in reaching the final list. Among these few are individuals who manage to crack this exam on their very first attempt—one such success story is IAS officer Swati Meena Naik, celebrated for her fearless approach to her work.

Born in Sikar, Rajasthan, Swati Meena Naik is an IAS officer of the 2008 Madhya Pradesh cadre. In 2007, at just 22, she cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 260 and becoming the youngest IAS officer in her batch.

Recently, Swati was appointed as the Director of the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, after previously serving as Secretary in the Madhya Pradesh Women & Child Development Department. Known for her no-nonsense work ethic, she has built a reputation as a dedicated and disciplined officer.

Swati’s inspiration for public service came from her family. Her father is a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, while her mother, Dr. Saroj Meena, once managed a petrol pump. Although her mother initially hoped she would become a doctor, Swati decided on civil service after being inspired by an aunt who was an officer. With her father’s encouragement, she embarked on the UPSC journey. Swati completed her studies at Sophia Girls' College in Ajmer, Rajasthan, and has a younger sister who serves as an IFS (Indian Foreign Service) officer in the 2011 batch.

Today, IAS Swati Meena Naik is well-regarded across the nation as a dedicated public servant and an inspiring figure in the civil services.