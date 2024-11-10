Sahu’s tenure wasn’t without controversy. Known for her influence in the Congress-led administration, she had a high-profile conflict with state minister Jaisingh Agrawal, who filed a formal complaint against her.

Ranu Sahu’s career has been a blend of achievements, challenges, and controversy. Starting out as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in 2005, she advanced quickly, securing a position as an IAS officer in 2010 after clearing the UPSC exams. Recently, she returned to public attention after being granted bail by the Supreme Court following a year-long imprisonment related to corruption charges.

A 2010-batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh, Sahu hails from the Gariaband district. Known for her academic brilliance, she was recognized early on for her potential. Inspired by the police service, she began preparing for a career in law enforcement during her college years, ultimately joining as a DSP. However, her ambitions grew, leading her to pursue the UPSC exam, which she cleared with success. Her career as an IAS officer included serving as a district collector in multiple regions and as the Director of the State Agriculture Department.

Sahu’s tenure wasn’t without controversy. Known for her influence in the Congress-led administration, she had a high-profile conflict with state minister Jaisingh Agrawal, who filed a formal complaint against her. Her involvement in the coal scam added to her notoriety, leading to her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The coal scam involved an organized network of officials and business figures accused of extorting ₹25 per ton of coal transported within Chhattisgarh. Extensive ED raids revealed the scam’s scale, allegedly totaling over ₹540 crore and implicating various high-profile figures, including political leaders, businesspersons, and senior officials like Sahu. Her arrest in connection with this case added to the string of controversies that have marked her career.