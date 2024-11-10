Aishwarya Rai's old video revealing if she checks Abhishek Bachchan's phone secretly, it goes viral.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been grabbing healines for all thre wrong reasons. Recently, the rumour of their divorce sparked again. Amid this, the actress’ video revealing if she checks Abbisbek Bachchan’s phone goes viral.

In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai indulged in a game, Never Have I ever in which she revealed if she ever checked messages from Abhishek Bachchan’s phone secretly. The actress replied, ‘never’. She also answered a few other questions including if she ever bitched about her co-star, regretted doing a film, slept while watching a movie, and more. The actress looked quite confident answering the questions.

The Bachchan family arrived at Anant Ambani’s wedding together and even posed for a family photo. However, Aishwarya Rai arrived at the event separately which became the talk of the town. Fans speculated that everything is not fine between Aishwarya and Abhishek. However, the couple is yet to break their silence on divorce rumours.

Amid the divorce rumours, reports of Abhishek Bachchan dating Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur went viral on social media. As per a viral video, the actress once said, “I could do anything, and people would still say what they want. There's no stopping such gossip, and I prefer focusing on my work."

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan missing out on wishing Aishwarya Rai on her birthday, further added fuel to rumours. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in the movie King.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the action thriller also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in key roles. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the antagonist against SRK and fans are eagerly waiting to see their intense face-off. Abhishek also has Shoojit Sarkar's I Want To Talk in the pipeline which also stars Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bamroo, and Johnny Lever in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 22.

