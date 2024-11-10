A video shared online features this joyous moment, showing the bride grooving with her bridesmaids to the popular Bollywood song 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi'.

Weddings are all about fun, love, and creating unforgettable memories. One bride certainly had her "main character" moment at her wedding for more reasons than one. Not only did she steal the spotlight as the bride, but she also captivated everyone with an impressive dance performance alongside her bridesmaids.

A video shared online features this joyous moment, showing the bride grooving with her bridesmaids to the popular Bollywood song 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi'. According to the post, the bride is a trained dancer, and her flawless performance reflected her talent. Her effortless moves, precise choreography, and expressive gestures made the dance stand out, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

The viral video quickly caught the attention of viewers, drawing a flood of reactions. Many praised the energetic performance of the group, while others admired the bride's graceful moves. The bridesmaids also received their fair share of love for their synchronised dance moves, adding charm to the performance.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Dilli Wali Choreographer (DWC)’, with the caption, “Dancing in your friend's sangeet is always the best feeling.” Since being posted, it has garnered over 210,000 likes, proving its popularity among viewers.

The comment section was filled with delightful reactions from users. One user remarked, “Black lehnga girl is just too cute,” while another noted, “The struggle of removing the chashma and then switching the character.” Others appreciated specific dancers, saying, “I was just watching the girl in purple.”

Comments like “Dancers need dancer friends,” and “On mah fav song. This is surely something that I would like to try with my friends at our friends’ or my wedding,” highlighted how the video inspired many. Overall, the performance received an overwhelming response, with viewers admiring the energy, camaraderie, and pure joy radiating from the dance.