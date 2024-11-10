Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries was among the companies that experienced the biggest losses. Its market capitalization dropped by Rs 74,563.37 crore, falling to Rs 17,37,556.68 crore.

The stock market experienced significant declines last week, with both the Sensex and Nifty indexes facing steep drops. Over the past five trading days, six of the top 10 companies on the Sensex saw substantial losses, wiping out a total of Rs 1.55 lakh crore in value. However, amid this market turmoil, four companies managed to generate major profits for investors. TCS, a company of the Tata Group, led the way in this regard.

Last week, the BSE benchmark index, Sensex, dropped by 4,813 points, falling from a high of 84,200 on September 30 to 79,486 on November 8. The impact of companies' second-quarter results was clearly evident on Dalal Street. Among the top Sensex companies that saw significant declines were Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, ITC, HUL, and LIC. On the other hand, four companies that saw gains during this period were TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and SBI.

According to an Aajtak report, TCS's market capitalization rose to Rs 14,99,697.28 crore, allowing investors to earn a profit of Rs 57,744.68 crore in just five trading days. Additionally, the market value of Infosys surged by Rs 28,838.95 crore, reaching Rs 7,60,281.13 crore. SBI also saw significant gains, with its market cap increasing by Rs 19,812.65 crore to Rs 7,52,568.58 crore. Similarly, HDFC Bank's market cap grew by Rs 14,678.09 crore, reaching Rs 13,40,754.74 crore.

Bharti Airtel also saw a significant decline, with its market cap falling by Rs 26,274.75 crore to Rs 8,94,024.60 crore. ICICI Bank's market value dropped by Rs 22,254.79 crore, bringing its market cap to Rs 8,88,432.06 crore. ITC suffered a loss of Rs 15,449.47 crore, reducing its market capitalization to Rs 5,98,213.49 crore. LIC's market value declined by Rs 9,930.25 crore, bringing its cap down to Rs 5,78,579.16 crore, while HUL saw a drop of Rs 7,248.49 crore, with its market cap standing at Rs 5,89,160.01 crore.

Although Mukesh Ambani's company saw a decline in its market capitalization last week, it still holds the top spot as the country's most valuable company. Following RIL, the next most valuable companies in terms of market value are TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, ITC, HUL, and LIC, in that order.

