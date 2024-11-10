Dipika Kakkar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim reveals why he rejected Bigg Boss 18.

Dipika Kakkar won Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 12, and after that the actress took a break from acting after one show. She is now a housewife. His husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, who is also a popular television actor, revealed being approached for Bigg Boss 18 and shared why he turned it down.

In a Q&A session held by the actor on his Instagram handle today, Shoaib was asked by one of his followers about the reason behind turning down the offer for Bigg Boss 18 this year. Replying to him, Shoaib revealed that he feels Bigg Boss is no longer a personality show and is now content-driven only because of which he decided to turn down the reality show this year.

Shoaib Ibrahim said, “Ho sakta hai ke main galat hoon, par mujhe personally Aisa lagta hai ke Bigg Boss jo hai wo ab personality ka show nahi raha hai, wo ab content ka show bann Gaya hai. Pehle personality ka show hua karta tha. Ab wo Aisa hai jitna aap content doge utna jyda aap dikhoge, ya aapko dikhaya jayega ya aap aage Tak jaoge, toh is wajah se. Par phir bhi, jaisa ke Maine Kaha ke is bar main apne aapko convince Nai kar paaya. But agar aage kar liya toh dekhenge. Abhi toh Aisa lagta hai ke ya toh kisi ko Bahut jyda favour kar rahe hote hai ya Bahut jyda humiliate kar rahe hote hai. Aisa lagta hai ke yaar personality nahi dikh rahi, content jyda hogaya hai.”

Shoaib Ibrahim is a popular name in the television industry. The actor rose to fame with the hit television show Sasural Simar Ka and then went to star in popular shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and Ishq Mein Marjawan among others. Meanwhile, this year, big names from the television industry like Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Karan Veer Mehra among others are competing in the show for the trophy.

