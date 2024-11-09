Govind’s early years were marked by hardship. Living in a single-room home where electricity was a luxury, he often faced harsh criticism from people around him who mocked his dreams, telling him that he would likely end up in the same occupation as his father.

Among the countless UPSC success stories circulating online, a few stand out for their profound inspiration and warmth. One such story is that of Govind Jaiswal, who overcame poverty and societal prejudice to achieve his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Born into a struggling family in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Govind’s father, Narayan Jaiswal, earned a living as a rickshaw puller, supplementing his income by renting out rickshaws and working at a local ration shop. Though initially stable, the family soon fell into severe financial hardship. Despite this, Narayan prioritized his children's education, ensuring that all four, including Govind and his three sisters, completed their studies.

Govind’s early years were marked by hardship. Living in a single-room home where electricity was a luxury, he often faced harsh criticism from people around him who mocked his dreams, telling him that he would likely end up in the same occupation as his father. One incident in particular changed young Govind's life forever. At age 11, he was humiliated and sent away from a friend’s home due to his family’s poverty. A friend explained to him how society often belittles those without wealth and advised that only the most prestigious roles could lift him from such treatment. Hearing that the position of an IAS officer commanded respect, Govind set his mind to that goal.

Following his graduation, Govind focused on his UPSC preparation, though studying was difficult in a crowded home. He moved to Delhi for coaching, with his family offering every possible support despite their limited resources. Money was so tight that Govind frequently skipped meals and tutored students in math to make ends meet. His father even sold a small piece of land to help fund Govind’s studies, though Narayan’s health soon deteriorated, forcing him to stop working as a rickshaw puller.

With no room for failure, Govind worked with relentless focus. He once said, “My hardships left me with no other option. I couldn’t settle for lesser government jobs or a business without capital. My only path was to dedicate myself to my studies.” In 2006, his determination paid off when he passed the UPSC Civil Services Exam with an All-India Rank of 46, achieving his lifelong dream of becoming an IAS officer at just 22 years old.

Govind used his first salary to fund his father’s medical treatment, a heartfelt gesture that honored his father’s sacrifices and commitment to his children’s future. Jaiswal is currently posted as Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Govt of India