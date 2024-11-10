Amitabh Bachchan was scolded by this filmmaker for being 10 minutes late on set.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood who recently delivered a Rs 1000 crore film. The actor shared an anecdote about a filmmaker scolding him for coming 10 minutes late.

Recently, Vikrant Massey, who recently gave a hit with 12th fail, graced Amitabh Bachchan’s show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. During his appearance, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how tough a director Vidhu Vinod Chopra was. He shared, “He recalled how Chopra scolded him for being late to set, despite having wrapped up filming at 3 am the previous night. “We were shooting for a film once, and it got very late in the night. We packed up around 3 am. After packing up, he asked me to come to set the next day at 6 am. I was surprised and told him, ‘Are you mad? After packing up so late you want me to come so early tomorrow?'”

“However, I reached the set the next morning at 6.10 am. He scolded me in front of the whole crew, ‘You are ten minutes late!'” Amitabh Bachchan added. Vikrant Massey expressed his excitement to meet Amitabh Bachchan and said, “I have spent 20 years in the industry and this is the first time I am meeting you face to face.” Amitabh Bachchan responded, “It feels like we’ve met many times before. Watching your performances, it feels like you’re part of the family.” Big B earlier too praised 12th Fail and called it a ‘brilliant’ film.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chorpa, 12th Fail became a huge hit at the box office. The film tells the inspiring true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and has received widespread acclaim. It also starred Medha Shankr and both the leads’ performances was immensely loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie The Sabarmati Report which also stars Riddhi Dogra and Raashi Khanna in key roles. Amitabh Bachchan on the other hand is currently enjoying the success of Kalki 2898 AD and his recent film with Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan.

