Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Sunday, November 10 presented the BJP's platform for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Senior party officials attended the event in Mumbai, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shah stated that BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections represents the aspirations of the state's citizens after announcing the party's manifesto in Mumbai.

The Home Minister attacked the opposition, claiming that the pledges made by Maha Vikas Aghadi are insensitive to ideology and encourage appeasement. "We are contesting against Maha Vikas Aghadi...Maha Vikas Aghadi's schemes are formed in the greed of power, it is appeasement and an insult to ideologies," said Shah

Shah slammed Congress for not keeping its pre-election pledges in the states it presently controls. He also reiterated the BJP's commitment to dependable government in Maharashtra by asserting that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance—which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction)—lacks credibility.

He added that the BJP will not permit reservations in the nation based on religion.

Questioning Uddhav Thackeray, Shah challenged, "Can Uddhav Thackeray request Rahul Gandhi to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar? Or get any Congress leader to say something appreciative about Balasaheb Thackeray?"