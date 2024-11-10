This actress vanished from Bollywood after just one film. She holds a special connection with Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor made her grand Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. However, she got trolled for her performance in the film. The actress has another 'sister' who made her debut with Sridevi but then disappeared from the industry.

The actress we are talking about enjoys a huge fan following and despite not giving a single hit in Bollywood for the last 7 years, she is still called a star. She is one of Pakistan's highest-paid and richest actress, Sajal Ali.

Sajal Ali is a very well-known actress in Pakistan. Over the years, the actress has given several hit shows in her country. In 2017, Sajal Ali got an opportunity to make her Bollywood debut alongside Sridevi in the film Mom. The actress played the role of Sridevi's stepdaughter in the film. Sridevi, 53 at the time, said she had become very fond of the 23-year-old Sajal. During the film’s promotions, she told the media, “Sajal is like my third child. Now, I feel I have one more daughter.” Sajal also revealed that she shares a very close bond with Janhvi Kapoor.

In an interview to Hindustan Times weeks after Sridevi’s death in February 2018, Sajal Ali said she was in shock. “I am in a state of shock right now. It feels like losing my mother again.” The actress said that she missed meeting Sridevi at the Masala Awards in Dubai, which she could not attend. Afterward, Sridevi texted her saying, ‘I missed you, beta’. The actress recalled, “That’s the last message I have from her. After that, we spoke quite a few times in the last two months. But sadly, when she called me a few days back, I missed her call because I was shooting and I was thinking of calling her back, but I guess I took too much time to do that.”

After Mom, it has been 7 years and Sajal hasn't worked in Bollywood ever again. She is busy delivering award-winning performances in Pakistan. Her recent drama, Zard Patton Ka Bunn is winning hearts not only in Pakistan but also in India. The actress also once revealed getting a big Hollywood film offer, which she rejected because of a bold scene in it. The actress is one of the highest-paid and richest in Pakistan with a reported net worth of Rs 62 crore.

