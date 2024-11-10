The highly awaited five-match Test series between India and Australia is expected to be a thrilling spectacle.

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has reached unprecedented levels, with fans and cricket experts worldwide buzzing on various social media platforms. The highly awaited five-match Test series between India and Australia is expected to be a thrilling spectacle.

Former cricketers, cricket analysts, and enthusiasts are eagerly engaging in discussions ranging from player matchups to potential team selections, strategies, predictions, and the historic rivalry between these two cricketing powerhouses, building excitement for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia.

Key players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant for India, as well as Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne for Australia, are in the spotlight. However, a recent blunder by Australian media outlet Fox Cricket has caused quite a stir on social media.

During the third ODI match between Australia and Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Fox Cricket mistakenly displayed Virat Kohli as the captain of Team India alongside Australian captain Pat Cummins for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Perth, scheduled to commence on November 22.

This error has sparked a social media storm, with fans mocking Fox Cricket for failing to stay updated with current events. It is important to note that Rohit Sharma currently holds the position of ODI and Test captain for the Indian cricket team, contrary to the information presented by the Australian media outlet in their promotional material for the Perth encounter.

The uncertainty surrounding the captaincy has added to the speculation regarding Rohit Sharma's availability for the upcoming Perth Test. In a recent statement, Sharma left fans in suspense by stating, "I am not sure of my availability for the first Test in Perth, fingers crossed."

Reports suggest that Sharma, who is set to depart for Australia with the team's initial group, is likely to miss the Perth Test due to his wife Ritika Sajdeh's expected delivery of their second child. This situation has placed the Indian captain in a difficult position, torn between his family responsibilities and national commitments.

While Sharma will be traveling with the Indian team, his participation in the Perth Test hinges on the timing of Ritika's delivery. With Sharma's status still uncertain and a recent mix-up by Fox Cricket mistakenly labeling Virat Kohli as the captain, the anticipation for the upcoming Test series has only heightened.

