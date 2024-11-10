Robin Passi is the only child of Shalini Passi and billionaire businessman Sanjay Passi.

Shalini Passi has become the talk of the town since the release of the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives on October 18, 2024. The show offers a peek into the glamorous lives of women from elite circles. After Shalini became popular, the internet has been quite intrigued to learn more about her family members. Recently, Shalini Passi’s son, Robin Passi's name came to the limelight after she appeared on a show. But who is Robin Passi?

Robin Passi is the only child of Shalini Passi and billionaire businessman Sanjay Passi. His father is the chairman of the Pasco Group, a leading automobile enterprise in North India. He keeps a low-key profile despite his massive business empire. The duo got married in the early 2000s, and after one year, they had their son Robin.

Robin has already established himself as a billionaire. He reportedly lives in a 20,000-square-foot home in Delhi. His mother, Shalini, created an incredible art collection that is shown in each of the 14 rooms of his gorgeous residence.

According to his Instagram profile, Robin has 17.6K followers with several Bollywood celebrities including Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Manish Malhotra and others. His profile gives a peek into his lavish lifestyle and strong Bollywood ties with Ananya, Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan, and more.