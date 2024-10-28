Israel Iran War Terror Attack Near Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv; 5 Dead Many Critical | Iran Israel War

Israel Iran War: Terror Attack Near Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv; 5 Dead, Many Critical | Iran Israel War A suspected terror attack near the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv has resulted in at least 5 deaths and many critical injuries. Reports indicate that a truck rammed into pedestrians, injuring nearly 50 people, with 10 in critical condition. Unconfirmed reports suggest at least 50 may have died in the incident. The crash occurred at the bus stop at Tel Aviv’s Glilot Junction, an area that houses the Mossad headquarters and several IDF intelligence units. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.