Mohammad Rizwan's tenure as Pakistan's white-ball captain has started off on a high note. Pakistan convincingly defeated Australia in the third and final ODI, securing a 2-1 series victory. This marks Pakistan's first ODI series win in Australia in over two decades. The match at Optus Stadium in Perth was a one-sided affair, with Pakistan easily chasing down the target of 141 runs in just 27 overs. The visitors cruised to victory with eight wickets in hand and 133 balls to spare.

Following the win, Mohammad Rizwan described it as a momentous occasion, expressing his belief that the entire nation would be overjoyed by Pakistan's impressive performance. However, he also acknowledged that he sees himself as merely the captain for tosses and presentations, welcoming input from anyone on the field.

"Special moment for me, the nation will be very happy today, we didn't perform as per expectations in the last couple of years. I'm the captain only for the toss and presentations - everyone gives me suggestions on the field, the batting group and the bowling group," said Rizwan at the post-match presentation.

"All the credit to the bowlers, Australia in Australia isn't easy, the conditions suit their style of playing, but the bowlers were outstanding. Also credit to the two openers, they made the chases easy. They (fans) don't care a lot about the results, but the people back home are always behind us and I want to dedicate this victory to them," he added.

Rizwan was recently appointed as the captain of the Pakistan white-ball team, taking over from Babar Azam who stepped down to focus on his personal game. However, reports have emerged suggesting that Rizwan does not have the final say in player selection.

In a recent match, Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial innings of 30 runs off just 27 balls, helping Pakistan easily chase down the target. He also shared an unbeaten 58-run partnership with Babar Azam for the third wicket. The duo celebrated on the field after securing the victory, joined by their teammates and support staff.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the third ODI against Australia. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah both took three wickets, limiting Australia to a total of 140 runs. Haris Rauf, who was named Player of the Series, also contributed with two wickets in the deciding match.

Rauf was the standout performer of the series, taking a total of nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second ODI in Adelaide.

