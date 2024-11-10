Samson was unable to replicate his success in the second T20I against South Africa and was dismissed for a duck after facing just three balls.

South Africa's left-arm pacer, Marco Jansen, made a remarkable start for his team in the second T20I of the four-match series at St Georges Park in Gqeberha.

Jansen took the wicket of the centurion from the previous match, Sanju Samson, in the opening over of the first innings on Sunday, November 10.

Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper-batsman for the Indian National Cricket Team, has been in exceptional form in T20I cricket since being given the opportunity to open.

Samson was assured by his captain, Suryakumar Yadav, during the Duleep Trophy that he would have seven consecutive matches as an opener in T20I cricket, regardless of his performance.

Sanju Samson lived up to his captain's trust by scoring 29 and 19 runs in his first two matches before hitting a remarkable century in the third match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

During India's T20I series in South Africa, Samson continued his impressive form by scoring a brilliant century in Durban, becoming the first Indian player to achieve consecutive T20I centuries.

However, Samson was unable to replicate his success in the second T20I against South Africa and was dismissed for a duck after facing just three balls.

On the third ball of the first over, Marco Jansen bowled a well-placed delivery, causing Samson to misjudge his shot and lose his wicket.

This marked the fifth duck for Sanju Samson in T20I cricket, tying him with KL Rahul for the unwanted record of five ducks in T20Is, with only Virat Kohli (7) and Rohit Sharma (12) ahead of him on the list.

