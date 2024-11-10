The air quality of the national capital witnessed a slight improvement on Sunday morning, i.e., November 10, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 337.

The air quality of the national capital witnessed a slight improvement on Sunday morning, i.e., November 10, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 337. However, it still falls under the 'very poor' category, indicating no respite for the residents of Delhi.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data reflects that most of the areas in Delhi are still reeling under worsening air quality, posing a serious threat to health.

While the overall AQI of Delhi stood at 337, that of Alipur was recorded at 358. The AQI of Anand Vihar was 353, 354 in Ashok Vihar, 385 in Bawana, 342 in Dwarka, 369 in Jahangirpuri, and 358 in Major Dhyan Chand stadium.

The AQI of Mundka stood at 358, Narela at 359, Nehru Nagar at 363, New Moti Bagh at 396, RK Puram at 370, Rohini at 365, Vivek Vihar at 357, and Wazirpur at 367. An AQI between '200 and 300' is considered "poor", "very poor" between '301 and 400', "severe" between '401-450," and 450 and above is categorised as "severe plus."

Delhi's temperature today

The temperature in Delhi today is 27.37 °C. The day's forecast suggests a minimum and maximum temperature at 20.05 °C and 31.66 °C, respectively, Hindustan Times has reported. Moreover, the skies will remain clear.