In a viral video, India’s star cricketer was seen taking luggage and diverting the paparazzi's attention away from Anushka and the children, allowing them to quickly enter the airport.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen leaving Mumbai on Saturday night with their children, Vamika and Akaay. The family had been in the city for a few days, during which they also celebrated Kohli's birthday. On Saturday night, the cricketer was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to his flight. While the paparazzi captured the moment, Kohli requested that they avoid taking photos of Anushka and the kids. Videos of this interaction have since gone viral on social media.

Kohli, who looked irked,asked the paps, “Udhar camera nahi karne ka (Don’t turn your cameras towards Anushka and the kids)." The paparazzi respected his request and focused only on taking pictures of Kohli, allowing Anushka and the children to maintain their privacy.

Watch the viral video here:

Before checking in at the airport, the 36-year-old took a moment to pose for pictures with fans.

Following a disappointing performance in the New Zealand Tests, Kohli will be looking to regain his batting form in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on November 22.

