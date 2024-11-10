Natasa shared that being a single mother has helped her embrace self-love and realize her worth while raising her son.

Model and actor Natasa Stankovic, who separated from cricketer Hardik Pandya in July this year, recently addressed whether she would consider relocating to Serbia. After her announcement, she and her son Agastya spent some time in Serbia, sparking speculation about a possible move. In response to the rumors, Natasa told ETimes, "There's a talk in the city that I'm going back. (But) How would I go back? I have a child. The child goes to school here. There is no chance, that won't happen. The child needs to be here. He belongs here. The family is here at the end of the day. We (Hardik and I) are still a family. We have a child, and the child will always make us a family at the end of the day." She also mentioned that visiting Serbia is an annual tradition, saying, "It's been 10 years and I go every year at the same time back in Serbia."

Natasa shared that being a single mother has helped her embrace self-love and realize her worth while raising her son. She explained, "I've learned to love myself with Agastya, by being with him. I understood that for the child to be happy, he needs me - as a mother - to be happy and mentally healthy. So, there was no way for me to fall down. I just had to stand and be like - Nobody can touch me, nobody can touch him. No matter what someone says, the moment, you know your worth, you know who you are, and you know that your heart is clean, nobody can shake you. I've reached that point."

Natasa and Hardik Pandya got engaged on January 1, 2020, and had a low-key wedding during the Covid lockdown that same year. They welcomed their son in July 2020 and renewed their wedding vows on February 14, 2023, in Udaipur. Nearly a year later, in July, they announced their separation but continue to co-parent Agastya together.